Loretta Lynn to Celebrate 85th Birthday at the Ryman AuditoriumThe country icon will feel right at home for her big day. She made her first Grand Ole Opry appearance at the historic venue more than 50 years ago.

Rascal Flatts Drop 'Yours If You Want It'"the late Andrew Dorff is a writer on it, and we are so honored to be a small part of making sure his legacy lives on. We have a special angel watching over it, for sure."

Carrie Underwood Surprises 50,000 by Performing at Passion ConferenceFirst, she took the stage with singer David Crowder, then she performed her hit “Something in the Water."

Randy Travis Tribute Concert Artist List Continues to Grow"It’s amazing to see the support that Randy has received from the music industry since his stroke (in 2013)," his manager said.

Brett Eldredge Finds Giant Snake in ToiletYou may want to use the restroom before viewing this clip.

Carrie Underwood Shows Off Dog's Physical Therapy in Adorable VideoAce suffered a herniated disc before Christmas.