Latest Updates

Text To Win Weekend For Chili Cook-Off TicketsWin your way into the 2017 Chili Cook-Off. Just listen for the keywords all weekend long for your chance to win.
Lee Greenwood's Epic "God Bless The USA" PerformanceHe gladly stands up...to sing at Trump's Inauguration!
Jason Aldean And Wife Back At It Again With Car KaraokeThey're back! THANKFULLY!
People's Choice Awards Last NightSee All The Winners Here.
Eli Young Band Bus Goes Up In FlamesBand says they lost more than a bus... Check out the pics here.
PETA Calls For Boycott Of Movie "A Dog's Purpose"Click here to see the video that has Peta calling for a boycott of the movie.

On Air

The South Florida Fair Factor ChallengeSee Who Fair Best...

News

Wynonna Judd Announces 2017 Roots and Revival TourShe's hitting the road with her band The Big Noise.
Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.
Trump's Inaugural Concert Highlighted by Toby Keith, Lee GreenwoodLee Greenwood, who wrote “God Bless the USA,” the song that served as Trump’s walk-out music during the election, performed the highly patriotic tune.
Lady Antebellum Drop 'You Look Good' Announce Album, Tour for 2017The trio's new album 'Heart Break' will be released on June 9th.
Little Big Town Share Cover Art and Tracklist for 'The Breaker'The Taylor Swift-penned 'Better Man' appears on the group's forthcoming album.
Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Metallica & Keith Urban to Perform at GRAMMYsThe GRAMMYs air February 12th on CBS.

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Important Announcement

