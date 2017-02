Sam Hunt Shares New Single 'Body Like a Back Road'Hunt winks at his upcoming tour in the song.

Taylor Swift's GRAMMY Speech Becomes Inspiring Ad for Young WomenThe GRAMMYs want young women everywhere to 'Believe In Music.'

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert to Headline Faster Horses"It’s one of my favorite memories on the road, and I can't wait to get back on that stage," Bentley said. We’re gonna go out and try to blow their minds for the fifth anniversary.”

Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini & More to Play ACM Party for a CauseLady Antebellum, Billy Currington, Ryan Follese and LoCash are also on the bill.

Rising Star Showcase Features Country Trio MidlandKISS 99.9 and Jimbo's Sandbar is proud to present a new Rising Star Showcase featuring Midland on Monday, February 6th, at 7:30 p.m. at Jimbo's Sandbar in Hollywood.

Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout OutIf you're part of Taylor's squad, expect a cute message on your birthday.