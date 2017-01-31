Latest Updates

Text To Win VIP Experience At Swatch Beach Volleyball Major SeriesThe world’s best beach volleyball players are back in town for the Swatch Beach Major Series and we want to send you there for an unforgettable VIP experience.
Woman Builds Her Home From YouTube Videosoh gosh... Cara is my HERO! You can DO IT! - Darlene Evans
Here's The Reason We Have To Pay More For SalmonDo You Like Salmon?
Forever 21 Changes Return Policyand girls scream with excitement !!!
Tostitos Wants To Make Sure You Don't Drink And DriveSpecially packaged chip bags deliver breathalyzer.
A Huge Company Declares Day After Super Bowl An Employee HolidayShould the day after the Super Bowl or "Smunday" be considered a national holiday?

Chili Cookoff Artist's Wife Is Having A BabyDid you use a clever way to reveal the gender of your child?

Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout OutIf you're part of Taylor's squad, expect a cute message on your birthday.
RaeLynn Preps 'Wildhorse' for March ReleaseThe "Love Triangle" singer's debut album is coming this spring.
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, More on 'The Shack' SoundtrackDan + Shay, deliver their new single, “When I Pray For You,” while Kelly Clarkson and Aloe Blacc duet on “Love Goes On.”
15 Year-Old George Strait Fan will Get Wish GrantedThe teenage fan will soon lose his hearing and wants to hear George Straight play live before that happens.
IMPACT: Brantley Gilbert's 'The Devil Don't Sleep'His new album is out January 27th.

