Latest Updates

Try A Clamato Michelada At The KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-OffTry a Michelada with Clamato and Budweiser at the 32nd Annual KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off, sponsored by Ford.
Chili Team Registration Is Open For 2017Registration is open for anyone who wants to participate in the Chili Cook-Off competition.
Text To Win Weekend For Chili Cook-Off TicketsWin your way into the 2017 Chili Cook-Off. Just listen for the keywords all weekend long for your chance to win.
Watch First Snow Day At Oregon ZooDon't you wish you could play in the snow? : )
Justin Moore's Family Is GrowingCongrats to Justin on his two new babies!
Mo Pitney Is A DaddyCongrats!

On Air

Watch First Snow Day At Oregon ZooDon't you wish you could play in the snow? : )
Justin Moore's Family Is GrowingCongrats to Justin on his two new babies!
Mo Pitney Is A DaddyCongrats!
Bush Sisters Pen Touching Letter To Obama GirlsWe could all learn something from the Bush and Obama sisters.
Look At This Country Man Candy Hanging Out TogetherMight be too much for you to handle but look who's hanging ten in Hawaii!
The Little Big Town Family Just Got BiggerDon't you just love babies? : )

News

Billy Currington Announces 2017 Tour DatesThe Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour kicks off on March 9th in St. Louis, MO.
Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump InaugurationThe Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will also feature actor Jon Voight and singer Lee Greenwood.
Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Tour Dates, Prep New AlbumThe tour kicks off on May 12th in Georgia.
Kane Brown Makes His 'Hometown' Proud on Florida Georgia Line-Penned SingleIf you're a new artist, you definitely want FGL to write your single. Kane Brown's 2017 is off to a good start.
Blake Shelton to Perform at People's Choice AwardsHe's also up for three categories in 2017.
Loretta Lynn Exhibit Coming to Country Music Hall of Fame“I’m so proud to share my life, and music with the Hall of Fame. Y’all come see us,” Lynn said.

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass
Chili Cook-Off FAQs 2017

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live