Billy Currington Announces 2017 Tour DatesThe Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour kicks off on March 9th in St. Louis, MO.

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump InaugurationThe Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will also feature actor Jon Voight and singer Lee Greenwood.

Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Tour Dates, Prep New AlbumThe tour kicks off on May 12th in Georgia.

Kane Brown Makes His 'Hometown' Proud on Florida Georgia Line-Penned SingleIf you're a new artist, you definitely want FGL to write your single. Kane Brown's 2017 is off to a good start.

Blake Shelton to Perform at People's Choice AwardsHe's also up for three categories in 2017.

Loretta Lynn Exhibit Coming to Country Music Hall of Fame“I’m so proud to share my life, and music with the Hall of Fame. Y’all come see us,” Lynn said.