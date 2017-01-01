Latest Updates

Mary Tyler Moore Dies at 80She turned the world on with her smile.
Bad Lip Reading Does Inauguration Day"I got you pretzels..."
Country Star Smiling At The Birth Of His First ChildCapture that feeling in a song for us.
Lookie... Miranda Lambert Has A Rose Named After HerRose lovers you've got to see this. : )
Video Of Dad And 3 Year Old Daughter Singing Goes ViralThe two of them singing "You've Got a Friend In Me" is priceless.
Chris Lane Performed "For Her" on The BachelorHere's a sneak peak of how it will be watching him on Sunday.

On Air

Mary Tyler Moore Dies at 80She turned the world on with her smile.
Bad Lip Reading Does Inauguration Day"I got you pretzels..."
Country Star Smiling At The Birth Of His First ChildCapture that feeling in a song for us.
Lookie... Miranda Lambert Has A Rose Named After HerRose lovers you've got to see this. : )
Video Of Dad And 3 Year Old Daughter Singing Goes ViralThe two of them singing "You've Got a Friend In Me" is priceless.
Chris Lane Performed "For Her" on The BachelorHere's a sneak peak of how it will be watching him on Sunday.

News

Reba McEntire Releases Faith-Filled 'Back to God' VideoThe song appears on her forthcoming album, 'Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.'
Taylor Swift Teases 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' VideoSwift simply captioned the photo "Coming soon..." so we may see a video for the track by week's end.
Sam Hunt Shares 2017 Tour DatesHunt's summer tour opens June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio and runs through July 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Trace Adkins Announces New Album 'Something's Going On'Adkins also shared the album's lead single "Watered Down," and 2017 tour dates
Luke Bryan Announces 2017 Tour DatesThe run kicks off on May 5th in Nashville, TN.
Little Big Town Look Toward 'The Breaker,' Ryman ResidencyThey also discuss the hot topic of women in country music, and what it's like to work with John Mellencamp.

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass
Chili Cook-Off FAQs 2017

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live