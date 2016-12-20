90 Homes For The Homeless To Celebrate Daughter’s Wedding

Ajay Munot who is a wealthy businessman in India … celebrated his daughter’s wedding by building 90 homes for homeless people. The homeless had to be poor… living in a slum and have no addictions.

Ajay who is a cloth and wheat wholesaler said… “I am very happy with the decision and will consider it as my marriage gift.” He also told the media that all rich men should do something similar for their children’s weddings.

How unselfish! Would you consider doing this? – Darlene Evans