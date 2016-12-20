Carrie Underwood Wraps Tour with Jam-Packed Video Recap

By Annie Reuter

Carrie Underwood has had quite the adventure in New Zealand and Australia this month. The singer headed abroad for her nine-date co-headlining tour with Keith Urban in early December and in a two-minute video posted to her socials she shared all the fun.

Related: Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Rock ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’

Underwood and Urban’s Ripcord World Tour kicked off on December 3 in Wellington, New Zealand, where the two singers performed for the very first time. Additional stops in Australia included Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane.

The clip shows Underwood hard at work as she conducted several television and radio interviews in the midst of her busy touring schedule. It was not all work and no play for Underwood, though. The singer enjoyed her first time skydiving with her crew as well as spent some time at the beach. The video includes moments from her live show and nightly collaboration with Urban as well as meet and greets with her fans.

“Well guys, it’s been a great year,” Underwood says at the clip’s close with a glass of champagne in hand. “Let’s go home!”