Donations Spike After NFL Player Leaps Into Red Kettle

A bad move for a Dallas Cowboy player turns into good news for a charity. During Sunday’s game between Dallas and Tampa, Cowboy’s running back Ezekiel Elliott scored a touchdown and celebrated by jumping into a large red Salvation Army Kettle that was sitting behind the end zone. The NFL was not happy with Elliott’s move but the Salvation Army was. The charity says online donations jumped 61% between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday. Elliott was penalized at first for the stunt and said he would match whatever fine he got from the NFL with a donation. The NFL later announced that it would not fine him but they hoped Elliott would still make a donation.

The Cowboy’s won over Tampa in Sundays game 26-20.