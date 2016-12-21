Jennifer Nettles Kicks Heartbreak to the Curb in ‘Hey Heartbreak’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Oh hey, heartbreak, didn’t see you there. But Jennifer Nettles did and she’s had enough. The country singer released her latest visual for “Hey Heartbreak” today, and in it she sends heartbreak packing.

The sunny video finds Nettles “breaking up with heartbreak” because she’s ready to start living her life again. Shot along the California coast, Nettles enjoys the beautiful weather by strolling along the beach, lounging in a sun-filled hotel room and going out to eat by herself.

Directed by Shane Drake, the video plays on all the motifs typically associated with couples and romance, and instead finds Nettles enjoys those moments solo. “The whole idea here is that she is letting go of a heartbreak,” Drake stated in a press release. “She’s letting go of all the things that make you feel down — make you feel constricted. We decided to take positive approach towards ourselves, where Jennifer can have Santa Barbara to recharge and re-energize.”

“Hey Heartbreak” appears on Nettles’ sophomore album Playing with Fire.