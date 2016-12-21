Shania Has Some Girl-Power Songs Comin’ Out

December 21, 2016 12:56 PM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Shania Twain

Yep… Shania Twain has a new album coming out for us in the spring.   It has been 14 years since her last album…”Up” which sold more than 10 million copies.   This will be her 5th album.   It will have some girl-power songs on it as well as melancholy ones too.

With all she’s been through… Shania has some great subject matter to write from.

Shania Twain told People…. “I’m a very focused person in the studio.  It’s not like it’s not fun… but the joy comes in watching the whole thing grow and getting locked into that creative mode… that’s so indulgent for me.”

 

Wonder if she will come back strong like Garth did.   – Darlene Evans

 

Comments

Listen Live