Shania Twain Talks New Album

By Amanda Wicks

Shania Twain hasn’t released a new studio album since 2002’s Up! but that’s set to change in 2017.

Related: Dierks Bentley, Shania Twain, Kenny Chesney Headline 2017 Stagecoach Festival

Speaking with EW, Twain promised next spring will bring a new album. “I’m so overdue!” she said. “I feel like I just need to keep making albums now.”

During her album gap, Twain kept busy with a two-year Las Vegas residency beginning in 2012 and followed that up with the Rock This Country tour in 2015. Through it all, though, she kept recording song ideas, which she eventually began fleshing out with four different producers.

Her new music marks a personal and professional shift from how she’s worked in the past. Twain’s ex-husband Mutt Lange produced her 1997 big hit album Come On Over as well as Up!, but wasn’t involved in her latest. Twain admitted she carried more creatively as a result. “By the end [of the recording process], I felt like I had climbed a huge mountain and was standing on top of it, looking God in the eye, and saying, ‘I’m here! What do I gotta do next?'” she said.