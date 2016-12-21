The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Welcomes Diverse Class

December 21, 2016 7:46 AM By U-Turn Laverne
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the 2017 class of inductees and it includes a diverse class of artist. This years Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class includes Tupac Shakur, Yes, Pearl Jam, Journey, Electric Light Orchestra and Joan Baez.
The museum will feature new exhibits of the inductees and it will open March 30th, while the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in New York on April 7th.

