Tonight Spike Tv’s ‘Lip Sync Battle’ is going country! Cassadee Pope will face off against

Dustin Lynch during tonights episode that will air at 9pm. Check out the sneak peek of Dustin Lynch lip syncing “What’s Your Fantasy” by Ludacris and Cascade Pope taking on Panic! at the Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”

Something tells me Dustin is going to win😉