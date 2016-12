Cindy Stowell of Austin, Texas had a streak of six wins on Jeopardy! before she passed away on December 5th of colon cancer. The last of those shows aired last night and Alex Trebek gave a touching speech about Cindy’s run on the show and how her appearance on the show fulfilled one of her lifelong dreams. Cindy won more than a hundred-thousand dollars during her time on Jeopardy! and that money will go to the Cancer Research Institute.