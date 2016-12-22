Randy Houser Says “I DO ” Again

December 22, 2016 7:22 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Australia, married, Randy Houser

Randy Houser has tied the knot again. Randy and his wife Tatiana said “I Do” again, just this time in the land down under.  The couple tied the knot in early May in Franklin, Tennessee but many of Tatiana’s family members couldn’t make it since they live in Australia.  This past weekend, Randy and Tatiana flew to Melbourne and celebrated said “I Do” once again.  The couple shared a photo to Instagram with the caption, “Happily Ever Houser 2.0.”

Happily Ever Houser 2.0 – this time it was Aussie style 🌏 @tatianahouser #happilyeverhouser 📷 @mottaweddings

A photo posted by Randy Houser (@randyhouser) on

