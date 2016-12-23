Text On The 10’s Weekend For Circus Tickets

December 23, 2016 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey Circus

Calling all circus fans.

‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ is coming back to South Florida and KISS 99.9 wants to send you and your family to see the show for free!

Just enter our text to win ticket giveaway for a chance to win a family four pack to Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus The GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH, on one of the following dates, January 6- 12, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

This text to win giveaway runs Saturday, December 24th at 10:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 26th until 8:00 p.m.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 96750 for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
PIX: KISS Cares For Kids Radiothon 2016

Listen Live