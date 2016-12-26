Impressive History Of The Chili Cook-Off

Five super hot country acts will take the stage at the KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off, powered by Ford, on January 29, 2017.

They are Chris Lane, Granger Smith, Joe Nichols, Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line!

These country stars, who are red-hot and topping the country music charts, will join a very impressive list of talent who have performed at the Chili Cook-Off over the past three decades!

Yup… 32 years! That’s how long KISS 99.9 has been bringing you the best country concert in town which have included stars such as Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Hank Williams Jr., Big & Rich and so many more.

The first Chili Cook-Off was held in 1986 at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach. The event had one act, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Admission was $4.99.

Since then, the event’s roster has grown to become a “who’s who” of the country music industry.

The program director in 1986 was Bob McKay and it was his idea to bring a chili cookoff to Broward County.

The Cook-Off moved to C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines in 1990 and has been there ever since because the park had more space. That was the year Eddy Rabbit, Forester Sisters and Garth Brooks performed.

This year’s year Chili Cook-Off is once again an event you don’t want to miss.

Tickets are only $52.00 including taxes and service charges. That’s for all five acts!

You can buy them online or at The Ticket Post at Sedano’s Supermarkets in Miami-Dade and Broward County thanks to Post Foods.

Concert gates open at 8:30 a.m., and the concert begins at approximately 10 a.m.

Click here for more FAQ’s