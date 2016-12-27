Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

Carrie Fisher died this morning just days after a massive heart attack. Carrie Fisher was on a flight from London to LAX Friday when she suffered a heart attack 15 minutes before landing.

According to TMZ, a passenger who’s an EMT performed CPR on Carrie and once the flight landed, paramedics rushed her to UCLA Medical Center where she remained in intensive care until her death.

Princess Leia was her iconic role, but Carrie also starred in “The Blues Brothers” my all-time favorite movie “When Harry Met Sally,” and many others.

Carrie was 60.