Kelsea Ballerini Is Engaged!

December 27, 2016 8:47 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: engaged, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini told everyone on Christmas Day…. “This morning… 9 months and 13 days later… he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him.   Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life.  And now I get to do it for life.  #HECALLEDDIBS

How cute is that?

So who’s the guy?   Australian country singer Morgan Evans.  In March… they  hosted an Australian awards show together  and have been dating ever since.

Kelsea is in Morgan’s hometown… Newcastle, Australia now.   She says her New Year’s Resolution will be….

“I will be in Australia on New Year’s and my resolution is to try to be as happy as I am this year.”

Remember …. Kelsea has been nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist and starting Feb. 23rd she will be touring with Thomas Rhett on his “Home Team Tour.”

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
PIX: KISS Cares For Kids Radiothon 2016

Listen Live