96 year old Cyrus Porter of Missouri is a big Taylor Swift fan. Cyrus has even driven hundreds of miles to see one of her shows.

Well… Taylor surprised Cyrus on Monday… showing up at HIS HOME with guitar in hand and singing “Shake it Off” for him and some other friends of his.

Mind you… Cyrus has cancer and says he will be in the crowd for her next tour.

Just another reason why we love that Taylor Swift. : )