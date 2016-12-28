6 Yr. Old Takes Advantage Of Sleeping Mom’s Fingerprint To Shop

Have you ever taken a little nap with your six year old on the couch? Sure we have… right? Well… Mom Bethany Howell fell asleep and her 6 YEAR OLD daughter took her mother’s thumb and used it to unlock her iPhone. Smart lil’ cookie … right? That’s not all! 6 year old Ashlynd then bought $250 worth of Pokemon gifts on Amazon.

Mom has admitted in the past to letting her daughter use her phone to log into Netflix and YouTube…but she didn’t think her daughter knew what Amazon was.

She thought she’d been hacked the next day when she saw 13 Pokemon gifts were bought. Mom asked her daughter if she’d been on her phone and Ashlynd said… “Yes mommy i was shopping”.

Because of the “auto fill” feature on the phone all mom’s info was right there.

Crazy right? Naturally reminds me of a country song…. “Watching You” by Rodney Atkins

Those kids…. no dummies… and their WATCHIN’ YOU! : )