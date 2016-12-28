6 Yr. Old Takes Advantage Of Sleeping Mom’s Fingerprint To Shop

December 28, 2016 10:16 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Amazon, I Phone, Rodney Adkins, Watching you

Have you ever taken a little nap with your six year old on the couch?   Sure we have… right?   Well… Mom Bethany Howell fell asleep and her 6 YEAR OLD daughter took her mother’s thumb and used it to unlock her iPhone.   Smart lil’ cookie … right?   That’s not all!   6 year old Ashlynd then bought $250 worth of Pokemon gifts on Amazon.

Mom has admitted in the past to letting her daughter use her phone to log into Netflix and YouTube…but she didn’t think her daughter knew what Amazon was.

She thought she’d been hacked the next day when she saw 13 Pokemon gifts were bought.  Mom asked her daughter if she’d been on her phone and Ashlynd said… “Yes mommy i was shopping”.

Because of the “auto fill” feature on the phone all mom’s info was right there.

Crazy right?   Naturally reminds me of a country song…. “Watching You” by Rodney Atkins

Those kids…. no dummies… and their WATCHIN’ YOU!   : )

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
PIX: KISS Cares For Kids Radiothon 2016
Listen To The Fins On KISS 99.9

Listen Live