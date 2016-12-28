Kacey Musgraves Is Engaged

Congrats to Kacey Musgraves, she is getting married. Over the Christmas weekend Kacey shared a picture of her engagment ring on Instagram along with the caption, “I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!” No word on when or where the wedding will be.
I didn't say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night, the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say "you just know".