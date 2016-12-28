Kacey Musgraves Is Engaged

December 28, 2016 7:19 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: engaged, Kacey Musgraves

Congrats to Kacey Musgraves, she is getting married. Over the Christmas weekend Kacey shared a picture of her engagment ring on Instagram along with the caption, “I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!” No word on when or where the wedding will be.

Listen Live