Yesterday… Maren Morris was honored by the mayor of her hometown as December 27th is now known as “Maren Morris Day.”

Yep… Maren was at her parents salon in Arlington, Texas when the mayor handed her a plaque proclaiming it “Maren Morris Day” in Arlington.

Maren now joins Tim McGraw, Brett Eldredge and Luke Byran who are just some of the country stars that have days named after them.