According to TMZ, Debbie Reynolds told her son Wednesday shortly before she was stricken with a stroke, “I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie.” Then the beloved actress died at 84, just one day after daughter Carrie Fisher died at 60. The family gathered today to discuss the possibility of a joint funeral for Debbie and Carrie.

