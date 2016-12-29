Netfix to the Rescue for New Year’s Eve

December 29, 2016 4:59 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: Countdown, Netflix, New Year's Eve, NYE, NYE Countdown

For the third year in a row, Netflix is giving parents a helping hand with their NYE countdowns to 2017 featuring movie and TV characters just for kids. That way they can celebrate with everyone and you can get them to bed early. The countdowns are already available so technically you can do it tonight! Pretty cool if you ask me. We didn’t have cool stuff like this growing up. We just tried so hard to not fall asleep. 

Parents can pick the countdown for their children, as this year’s countdown stars are from Netflix shows such as Word Party, Puffin Rock, Luna Petunia, Beat Bugs, All Hail King Julien, Skylanders Academy, Trollhunters, Project Mc2, Fuller House, and Chasing Cameron.

Check it out…

