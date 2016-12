Today raise a Red Solo Cup to the inventor of the “best receptacle” as Toby Keith likes to call it. Robert Leo Hulseman who invented the cup has passed away at the age of 84. Hulseman invented the iconic party cup while working for the Solo company, which was founded by his father. Hulseman worked for the Solo company for almost 60-years and served as the company’s CEO from 1998 to 2006. Cheers to Robert and a great invention!