Bowl Games Gone Country

This weekend there will be some country singers playin’ at this year’s college football playoffs.

Cole Swindell will be in Orlando on Saturday performing the halftime show at the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl where it will be LSU Tigers vs the Louisville Cardinals.

Tim McGraw will be in Charlotte, NC tonight playing at the Belk Bowl Fanfest. Tim will be getting everybody “primed” for the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Music City Bowl is tomorrow in Nashville between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Following the game… LoCash will play a post-game concert.

The New Years Eve Bowl Bash will be in Jacksonville, FL where Brothers Osborne will be headlining a concert with Brett Young, Maggie Rose and Jordan Davis. Of course that will be following the Taxslayer Bowl between Georgia Tech and the University of Kentucky.

Then… the BCS National Championship game will be on January 9th between the winners of the Peach and Fiesta Bowls. Dierks Bentley will headline a pre-game concert and Little Big Town will sing our National Anthem.