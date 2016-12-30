Did Charlie Sheen Pray For The Death Of Donald Trump?

December 30, 2016 7:18 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Charlie Sheen, Death, Donald Trump, President Elect, Tweet

Charlie Sheen is ending 2016 by making the headlines again! Charlie sent a tweet that was in response to the recent deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds it read, “Dear God; Trump next, please!” Twitter users were not happy with some calling him a “scumbag.” No matter how you feel about someone, wishing death upon them is not nice.

