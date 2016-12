If you are worried you’ll miss Thomas Rhett’s performance tomorrow night here are the set performance times for Miami’s own Gloria Estefan and Thomas.

8:29 p.m. Gloria Estefan will perform a medley of her greatest hits with the Broadway cast from “On Your Feet” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

10:34pm Thomas Rhett will perform a medley of his hit songs Vacation, T-Shirt and Die A Happy Man on the Countdown Stage.

Have a safe New Year’s Eve and a very Happy New Year! :)