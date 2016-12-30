Text To Win Weekend For Cirque Du Soleil Kurios Tix

Kurios, the most critically acclaimed Big Top show by Cirque du Soleil, is coming to South Florida!

Cirque du Soleil’s “Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities” will have you diving into a world where seeing is disbelieving and where reality is all relative.

Step into the curio cabinet of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time, space and dimension in order to reinvent everything around him. Suddenly, the visible becomes invisible, perspectives are transformed, and the world is literally turned upside down.

If you’d like to venture into this mysterious and fascinating realm that disorients your senses and challenges your perceptions, then just enter our text to win contest for two free tickets!

The contest runs Saturday, December 31st, 2016 from 10:00 a.m. until Monday, January 2nd, 2017 until 7:00 p.m.

To participate in the contest, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 96750 for your chance to win.

The winner will receive two tickets for Cirque du Soleil on January 12th, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Winner must be 18 years of age or older.

