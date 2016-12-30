Will They Have A Drink Before Their Show?

December 30, 2016 12:59 PM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: George Strait, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney

Have you ever been to a country concert where the artist was a bit tipsy ?

Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney don’t drink before their shows.   George Strait  knows that you have to be on stage with a clear mind so he doesn’t party before a show… BUT… after the show?

George recently told “The Daily Beast”…. “For years, it’s been a tradition for me and the band, after the show, before we go back out for an encore, we celebrate with a shot of tequila, and then we’ll go back out for the encore.”

Being as George is part-owner of Codigo Tequila… I’m sure he had access to plenty.   : )  – Darlene Evans

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off FAQs 2017
Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!

Listen Live