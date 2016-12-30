Will They Have A Drink Before Their Show?

Have you ever been to a country concert where the artist was a bit tipsy ?

Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney don’t drink before their shows. George Strait knows that you have to be on stage with a clear mind so he doesn’t party before a show… BUT… after the show?

George recently told “The Daily Beast”…. “For years, it’s been a tradition for me and the band, after the show, before we go back out for an encore, we celebrate with a shot of tequila, and then we’ll go back out for the encore.”

Being as George is part-owner of Codigo Tequila… I’m sure he had access to plenty. : ) – Darlene Evans