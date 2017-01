Chili Cook-Off 2017 is coming. Can you feel the excitement in the air?

Tickets are on sale now but you can also try to win them all week long.

Keep listening to the station for your chance to be Caller 9 and win your way in!

The number is 866-954-0999.

Winners will receive two tickets to the 2017 KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, on Sunday, January 29th, 2017.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES