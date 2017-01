2017 IS HERE! Yep… a new year… new beginnings and NEW BABIES!

What timing! Just before 2016 ended a pair of our ICONIC NATIONAL BIRDS … BALD EAGLES…were waiting on their new eaglets to hatch.

Mind you…. the nest is in a residential area in Fort Myers. For the past few years there has been a camera running by Dick Pritchett Real Estate.

I put up the link so we can watch the eagle family “live.” Now that’s a great way to start 2017. Happy New Year! – Darlene Evans