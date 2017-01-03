Albums We Can Look Forward To This Year

Here’s some of the new albums that will be released this year. NEW MUSIC FOR US TO SING TO! : )

1/27… BRANTLEY GILBERT… THE DEVIL DON’T SLEEP

Being as he just got married to Amber Cochran 2 years ago… it should have some songs on it that reflect that.

1/27… LAUREN ALAINA… THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED.

It’s been 5 YEARS since her debut album “Wildflowers.” Wonder if there will be more songs like… “Like My Mother Does.” : )

IN FEBRUARY…

2/3… LEANN RIMES… (no title yet)

2/10… BRETT YOUNG… BRETT YOUNG

This is the first album from a preacher’s son who scored a #1 song on it already with “Sleep Without You”

2/24… LITTLE BIG TOWN… THE BREAKER

This one already has “Better Man” on it. The song written by Taylor Swift.

MARCH BRINGS….

3/3… BRAD PAISLEY… LOVE AND WAR

Duets with Demi Lovato, Mick Jagger, Timbaland and John Fogerty.

6/30… JUNE brings us RAELYNN’S debut album. No title yet. She will be touring with Blake Shelton this year.

Here’s some other artists that should have new music out this year….

Brett Eldredge… Darius Rucker… Dustin Lynch… Granger Smith… Kelsea Ballerini… Shania Twain… Trisha Yearwood and Tyler Farr.

That’s all I’ve got for now. See you at Chili Cookoff Jan. 29th. We can ask Granger about that new album.