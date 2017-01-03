Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals “Celebrity Apprentice” Catchphrase

January 3, 2017 8:54 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Catchphrase, Celebrity Apprentice, Donald Trump, The Terminator, You're Fired

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the new host of Celebrity Apprentice, replacing President-elect Donald Trump and with a new host comes a new catchphrase. President-elect Donald Trump’s line, “You’re fired” has been retired and replaced with “You have been terminated”
You see what they did there? Schwarzenegger starred in “The Terminator.”

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Listen Live