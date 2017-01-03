Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals “Celebrity Apprentice” Catchphrase

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the new host of Celebrity Apprentice, replacing President-elect Donald Trump and with a new host comes a new catchphrase. President-elect Donald Trump’s line, “You’re fired” has been retired and replaced with “You have been terminated”
You see what they did there? Schwarzenegger starred in “The Terminator.”
