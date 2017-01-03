Sam Hunt Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler

By Amanda Wicks

Sam Hunt may have once praised being “Single for the Summer,” but it seems as though he’s more than happy to settle down in 2017. The country singer proposed to his girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler and she said yes.

Hunt’s rep confirmed the engagement to People. Although Hunt hasn’t exactly been public about dating Fowler, he has shared photos of the two on Instagram and, of course, he wrote much of his debut album Montevallo about their relationship.

It seems that may have caused some strife at home, which he details in his recently released single “Drinkin Too Much.” In the song, Hunt apologizes to Fowler for using her so much in his songwriting. “I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media/ I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio,” Hunt rap-speaks in the opening verses. He goes on to detail how his fame may have given him the world, but he’s drinking too much because it’s created a rift between them as a result.

In reality, it looks as though he hasn’t lost Fowler, but has instead taken a new step forward in their life together. Congratulations.

Mohaler! A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT