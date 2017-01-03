Sam Hunt Is Engaged

I hate to say it but it looks like Sam Hunt is off the market. According to People.com, Sam’s staying hush about his relationship with Hannah Lee Fowler but according to one of Sam’s reps the two are engaged.

Sam has released a new song called “Drinkin Too Much,” and it turns out the song is all about his rocky relationship with Hannah. The lyrics say, “I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo. I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media. I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio. I know you want your privacy .