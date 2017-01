Chili Cook Off Performer Lee Brice and his wife Sara are expecting their third child this summer. Lee broke the news earlier today by tweeting the following. Thank you @people for sharing our news! “We’re blessed beyond measure for our two boys,” Brice tweeted. “So excited to be expecting a third into our family.” Congrats to Lee & Sara!

Third child on the way for Lee Brice https://t.co/94bmPZfyZR pic.twitter.com/nNQQheguFu — People Magazine (@people) January 3, 2017