Brett Eldredge Finds Giant Snake in Toilet

By Radio.com Staff
Brett Eldredge took to Twitter with this afternoon with a very important public service announcement.
“Before ya go to the bathroom…DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN,” he captioned a the post.
Why is it important to look down? Because there might be a giant snake in your toilet!
Check out the video below.
Before ya go to the bathroom...DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN😳 https://t.co/vsKueL1DtX—
Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) January 04, 2017
