Brett Eldredge Finds Giant Snake in Toilet

January 4, 2017 3:30 PM
Brett Eldredge took to Twitter with this afternoon with a very important public service announcement.

“Before ya go to the bathroom…DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN,” he captioned a the post.

Why is it important to look down? Because there might be a giant snake in your toilet!

Check out the video below.

