Does Cole Swindell Have A Connection With “The Bachelor?”

Do you watch “The Bachelor?” Have you seen Cole Swindell’s video for “Middle of a Memory?”

Maybe you noticed that the Nashville contestant on “The Bachelor” looks kinda like the girl in Cole’s video.

Same girl! Danielle is a neo-natal nurse in Nashville and does a little acting on the side. Last night she got a rose … so looks like she’s on for at least another week.

Brett Eldredge and Dan & Shay have performed on “The Bachelor.” Cole says he wouldn’t be on the show … girls look like they’re to high maintenance. Chris Lane said he would be on the show but doesn’t have time. : )