Does Cole Swindell Have A Connection With “The Bachelor?”

January 4, 2017 8:20 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Cole Swindell, Danielle M, The Bachelor

Do you watch “The Bachelor?”   Have you seen Cole Swindell’s video for “Middle of a Memory?”

Maybe you noticed that the Nashville contestant on “The Bachelor” looks kinda like the girl in Cole’s video.

Click HERE to see Danielle.

Same girl!    Danielle is a neo-natal nurse in Nashville and does a little acting on the side.  Last night she got a rose … so looks like she’s on for at least another week.

Brett Eldredge and Dan & Shay have performed on “The Bachelor.”   Cole says he wouldn’t be on the show … girls look like they’re to high maintenance.   Chris Lane said  he would be on the show but doesn’t have time.   : )

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass
Chili Cook-Off FAQs 2017

Listen Live