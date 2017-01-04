Jason Taylor One Step Closer to Football Hall of Fame

In his first year of eligibility for Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration, former Dolphins defender Jason Taylor made the final cut.

Taylor who spent 13 seasons with us was among the initial 94 nominees which was then cut down to 26 back in October. On Tuesday, it became official that good ole No. 99 is one of the 15 modern-era finalists which will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame on Feb. 4. The Hall’s selection committee meets in Houston the day before Super Bowl LI to elect a new class.

Way to go Jason and fingers crossed! :)

The complete list of modern era finalists in alphabetical order:

▪ Kicker Morten Andersen

▪ Offensive tackle Tony Boselli

▪ Wide receiver Isaac Bruce

▪ Coach Don Coryell

▪ Running back Terrell Davis

▪ Safety Brian Dawkins

▪ Guard Alan Faneca

▪ Offensive tackle Joe Jacoby

▪ Cornerback Ty Law

▪ Safety John Lynch

▪ Center Kevin Mawae

▪ Wide receiver Terrell Owens

▪ Defensive end/outside linebacker Jason Taylor

▪ Running back LaDainian Tomlinson

▪ Quarterback Kurt Warner