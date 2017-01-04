Look Who Surprised Passion 2017 Yesterday. WOW!

Over 50,000 young adults ranging from 18 – 25 years old packed the Georgia Dome yesterday during the 2nd day of “PASSION 2017.” This event grew out of a bible study in Texas 20 years ago. Louie and Shelley Giglio wanted to reach college students and their leaders interested in a deeper understanding of Christianity and God.

More than 1600 colleges are represented and 90 countries.

Monday night they got a BIG SURPRISE when CARRIE UNDERWOOD performed onstage with Crowder … then Carrie sang “Something in the Water.”

Carrie tweeted…. “What an incredible night @passion268 ! Thanks for letting me be a small part of it! & thanks @crowdermusic for letting me crash your set!”