Look Who Surprised Passion 2017 Yesterday. WOW!

January 4, 2017 11:55 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, Passion 2017

Over 50,000 young adults ranging from 18 – 25 years old packed the Georgia Dome yesterday during the 2nd day of “PASSION 2017.”   This event grew out of a bible study in Texas 20 years ago.  Louie and Shelley Giglio wanted to reach college students and their leaders interested in a deeper understanding of Christianity and God.

More than 1600 colleges are represented and 90 countries.

Monday night they got a BIG SURPRISE when CARRIE UNDERWOOD performed onstage with Crowder … then Carrie sang “Something in the Water.”

Carrie tweeted….  “What an incredible night @passion268 ! Thanks for letting me be a small part of it! & thanks @crowdermusic for letting me crash your set!”

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Listen Live