Paul Ryan Stops Congressman’s Son From Dabbing

January 4, 2017 7:53 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: dabbing, House Speaker, Kansas Congressman, Paul Ryan, Roger Marshall, sneeze

Do you know what Dabbing is?  Dabbing’s a dance move, it kind of looks like you’re sneezing into your elbow, you hide your face in your elbow and raise your arm up.  Well, yesterday during a swearing-in ceremony for Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall,  Marshall’s teenage son tried to dab for the photo-op but House Speaker Paul Ryan stopped him.  Turns out Ryan did not know what dabbing was and Marshall tried to play it off as if his son had to sneeze. Congressman Marshall later tweeted to Ryan that he grounded his son.

 

