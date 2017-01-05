A Frig Cam? Really?

January 5, 2017 10:09 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: fridge cam, refrigerator

Are you one of those folks that always seems to have leftovers in the refrigerator?   Have you ever forgot it was there?   Well now there’s ‘THE FRIDGE CAM” that takes a picture every time you open and close the door.   Can you believe?   It sends push notifications to your smartphone to remind you when you’re running out of something or when your food is about to expire.

The researchers say typical families waste $1500.00 in food every year so this idea was created to help us cut down on waste and help with our shopping lists too.

Click HERE to read more.

Pretty soon we won’t have to remember anything on our own.  Right?  – Darlene Evans

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Listen Live