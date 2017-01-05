A Frig Cam? Really?

Are you one of those folks that always seems to have leftovers in the refrigerator? Have you ever forgot it was there? Well now there’s ‘THE FRIDGE CAM” that takes a picture every time you open and close the door. Can you believe? It sends push notifications to your smartphone to remind you when you’re running out of something or when your food is about to expire.

The researchers say typical families waste $1500.00 in food every year so this idea was created to help us cut down on waste and help with our shopping lists too.

Click HERE to read more.

Pretty soon we won’t have to remember anything on our own. Right? – Darlene Evans