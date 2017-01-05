Blake Shelton Set to Open Ole Red Bar

Remember when Blake’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani put that bar scene in her music video that read Blake’s Bar? Well now he will really have one but it won’t be called Blake’s.

Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality have teamed up to open Ole Red, a Nashville bar/event space at 300 Broadway. The bar with a $6.6 million price tag plus another $20 million in renovations, it’s projected to be the most expensive Broadway project since Bridgestone Arena. A second Ole Red location is also in the works in Blake’s Tishomingo, OK hometown.

The name “Ole Red,” is an homage to the Grand Ole Opry, which Ryman Hospitality owns, and “Ol’ Red,” the hit song that helped launch Blake’s career. One of the features revealed of the project is that they will use state of the art lighting to turn the building red on the exterior. Sounds pretty cool.

Their goal is to open Ole Red in early 2018.