Macy’s Set to Close 68 Stores

Macy’s is slated to close 68 stores and cut 10,000 jobs across the U.S. after holiday sales disappointed.

Five Florida stores are on the list as those closing by the end of 2017 including one in South Florida. They are listed below:

CityPlace, West Palm Beach, FL

Lakeland Square, Lakeland, FL

Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, FL

Sarasota Square, Sarasota, FL

University Square, Tampa, FL

Some employees may be offered positions at nearby stores, but Macy’s estimates that 3,900 employees will be affected by the closures. That’s too bad.