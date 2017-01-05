Rascal Flatts Song Is Being Turned Into A Movie

January 5, 2017 7:53 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: "Bless the Broken Road, God Bless the Broken Road, Jordin Sparks, Kim Delaney, LaDainian Tomlinson, Madeline Carroll, NFL, Rascal Flatts, Robin Givens

Rascal Flatts song, “Bless the Broken Road” is being turned into a movie. The movie will be titled,  “God Bless the Broken Road” starring former NFL player LaDainian Tomlinson who will portray a pastor trying to help a distressed mom and a disabled war veteran. Others that will appear in the movie include Jordin Sparks, Kim Delaney, Robin Givens and Madeline Carroll.  No word on a release date.

Listen Live