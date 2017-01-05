Rascal Flatts Song Is Being Turned Into A Movie

Rascal Flatts song, “Bless the Broken Road” is being turned into a movie. The movie will be titled, “God Bless the Broken Road” starring former NFL player LaDainian Tomlinson who will portray a pastor trying to help a distressed mom and a disabled war veteran. Others that will appear in the movie include Jordin Sparks, Kim Delaney, Robin Givens and Madeline Carroll. No word on a release date.