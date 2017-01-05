Sedano’s 5 Hot Buys

January 5, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Chili Cook-Off, Chili cookoff, Hot Buys, Sedanos

Hey KISS Fans: Hot Buys are back!

Look for all of the Hot Buy products listed below at your local Sedano’s Supermarket this January.

Purchase any five (5) products and present your receipt at the 32nd Annual Chili Cook-Off on January 29th to receive a commemorative Chili Cook-Off T-Shirt courtesy of Sedano’s Supermarket.

 

  • Café Bustelo
  • Bumble Bee Tuna
  • Tide Detergent
  • Gain Detergent
  • Charmin/Bounty
  • Malt O Meal Cereals
  • Mahatma Rice
  • Schwans Red Baron Pizza
  • Breyers
  • Hellman’s
  • Mazola
  • Nutella
  • Country Crock
  • Blue Bell Ice Cream
  • Kleenex
  • Huggies
  • Nathans/Eckrich
  • McCormick
  • Ragu Spaghetti Sauce
  • Xtra Detergent
  • Barefoot Wine
  • Bush’s Beans
  • Vita Coco
  • Clamato
  • Supreme Rice

 

*If you are unable to attend the event, mail your receipt to WKIS-FM, 195 NW 187th St., Miami, FL 33169  Attn: Sedano’s T-Shirt Before Feb. 27, 2017.

