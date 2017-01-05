There Is A Petition To Make Princess Leia Official Disney Princess

January 5, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Bryan, Carrie Fisher, disney, disney world, petition, Princess Leia, Star Wars, Viral

….And I signed it! Leia is a Princess.  It’s only natural that she’s a Disney Princess considering Disney now owns Star Wars! Right?

If you feel strongly about this subject, sign the petition HERE!

Side note, I’m so excited to go to Disney Hollywood Studios for our son’s birthday this month with all of the Star Wars action they have going on!  We always go to Magic Kingdom but I think with Gav turning 6 and him loving Star Wars so much now, it makes sense to show him the side of the park that has been taken over by the Jedi and Empire!😉

 

