Look around you today and enjoy the beauty and songs of the birds flying around. Do you take em for granted? Yep.. today is National Bird Day… scheduled to coincide with the end of the annual Christmas bird count. For 3 weeks birders and the public go out and count as many birds as they can see and monitor their health. It’s the longest running citizen survey in the world.

The survival and well-being of our world’s birds depends on us. We have to support conservation and public education. Birds serve as the barometer of our ecosystem’s health. Lots of songbirds and parrots too could become extinct due to pressures from illegal pet trade, disease and loss of their habitat.

Spend some time outside today and enjoy the beautiful birds we have here in South Florida.

What is your favorite bird?