What We Know About The Shooting At FLL

January 6, 2017 4:59 PM
We’ve all flown out of FLL.  This isn’t Brussels.  This is our home.  This is our backyard.

I personally fly out of FLL about 1-2 per month right now to head up to Jacksonville on a quick one-way flight. (Then drive back down with my wife who drives up earlier in the day.)

This could’ve happened on any day, at any day.  But it shouldn’t happen at all.

What we know...

  • Five people are dead and at least 8 others were injured and transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
  • The shooting suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago who was reportedly wearing a Star Wars T-shirt and carrying a military ID. He was publicly identified by U.S. Senator Bill Nelson of Florida.

