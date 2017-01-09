99 More Days Until…?

January 9, 2017 9:32 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Tax Day

Around here 99 is a pretty special number.   : )

Today i realized there are 99 more days until OUR TAXES ARE DUE.

Tax season will open on Monday, January 23rd and the IRS will begin accepting electronic tax returns on that day.  No wonder the IRS tends to be a bit cranky… 153 million individual tax returns are expected this year.

We get a few extra days this year to get our taxes in being as April 15th falls on a Saturday and the following Monday is Emancipation Day … a legal holiday in the District of Columbia… so that means due date this year is Tuesday April 18th 2017…   99 DAYS AWAY.   : )

Remember you can find out about your “Where’s My Refund? on IRS.gov or IRS2Go phone.

Excited about that refund check…or…no checkie for you.

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off Tickets On Sale Now!
Get Up Close With A Metro PCS Pit Pass

Listen Live