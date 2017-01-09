Around here 99 is a pretty special number. : )

Today i realized there are 99 more days until OUR TAXES ARE DUE.

Tax season will open on Monday, January 23rd and the IRS will begin accepting electronic tax returns on that day. No wonder the IRS tends to be a bit cranky… 153 million individual tax returns are expected this year.

We get a few extra days this year to get our taxes in being as April 15th falls on a Saturday and the following Monday is Emancipation Day … a legal holiday in the District of Columbia… so that means due date this year is Tuesday April 18th 2017… 99 DAYS AWAY. : )

Remember you can find out about your “Where’s My Refund? on IRS.gov or IRS2Go phone.

Excited about that refund check…or…no checkie for you.