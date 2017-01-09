Alan Jackson Is Mourning The Loss Of His Mother

Alan Jackson is mourning the loss of his mother.  Alan shared the news with a Facebook post that said, “Mrs. Jackson became a celebrated part of son Alan Jackson’s career and life story as the inspiration behind some of his fans’ favorite music. Mama Ruth was 86.” Ruth Jackson passed away Saturday at her home in Newnan, Georgia.

