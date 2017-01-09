Carrie Fisher’s Urn Is Shaped Like A Big Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher was always up front when she talked about her bipolar disorder. In an interview with Diane Sawyer she described herself as manic depressive.

Friday at Carrie’s funeral… her brother Todd is carrying a white and green Prozac pill shaped urn. It was one of Carrie’s prized possessions.

Todd and Carrie’s daughter Billie “felt it was where she would want to be.”

Todd Fisher told the BBC News after her funeral….

“Well, Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago and she loved it. It was in her house.We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that. It was her favorite thing, so that’s how you do it.”

Do you have a sense of humor about your funeral or are you more traditional? Naturally reminds me of a country song…. by Joe Diffie. – Darlene Evans